UC Irvine visits Long Beach State after Askew’s 35-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (18-3, 8-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-14, 3-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -16.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts UC Irvine after Devin Askew scored 35 points in Long Beach State’s 78-69 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Beach have gone 3-5 at home. Long Beach State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 8-1 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 9.0.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 76.1 points per game, 2.9 more than the 73.2 Long Beach State allows to opponents.

The Beach and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Askew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Leuchten is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 14.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.