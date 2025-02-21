UC Irvine visits CSU Bakersfield after Lee’s 20-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (22-5, 12-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-16, 6-10 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces CSU Bakersfield after Torian Lee scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 84-72 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners are 8-5 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Corey Stephenson leads the Roadrunners with 5.5 boards.

The Anteaters have gone 12-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Devin Tillis averaging 7.8.

CSU Bakersfield averages 73.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 65.8 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee IV is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Hohn is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Anteaters. Bent Leuchten is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.