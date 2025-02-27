UC Irvine takes road win streak into matchup with CSU Fullerton

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-5, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-22, 1-15 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -17.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Anteaters play CSU Fullerton.

The Titans are 4-9 on their home court. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West with 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Zach Visentin averaging 4.0.

The Anteaters are 13-3 in Big West play. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.3.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Titans. Antwan Robinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leuchten is averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.