UC Irvine plays Hawaii after Tillis’ 22-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (21-4, 11-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-8 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Hawaii after Devin Tillis scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 62-60 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-5 on their home court. Hawaii is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Anteaters are 11-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Hawaii scores 71.6 points, 5.9 more per game than the 65.7 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 7.3 points. Tanner Christensen is shooting 58.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.