UC Irvine meets Jacksonville State in NIT

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (23-12, 14-7 CUSA) at UC Irvine Anteaters (29-6, 18-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Jacksonville State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Anteaters’ record in Big West games is 18-4, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 76.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Gamecocks’ record in CUSA action is 14-7. Jacksonville State is ninth in the CUSA with 11.7 assists per game led by Jaron Pierre Jr. averaging 3.8.

UC Irvine makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Jacksonville State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Pierre is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.