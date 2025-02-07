UC Irvine hosts UCSD following Leuchten’s 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (19-4, 9-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-3, 10-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts UCSD after Bent Leuchten scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 73-66 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Anteaters are 8-0 in home games. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Leuchten leads the Anteaters with 9.2 boards.

The Tritons are 9-2 in Big West play. UCSD scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

UC Irvine averages 76.2 points, 13.4 more per game than the 62.8 UCSD gives up. UCSD scores 15.2 more points per game (80.3) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Leuchten is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.