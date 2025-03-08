UC Irvine hosts Marin and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (18-11, 12-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 14-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces UC Irvine after Alyssa Marin scored 23 points in UCSB’s 74-52 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Anteaters have gone 11-2 in home games. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West scoring 60.1 points while shooting 35.4% from the field.

The Gauchos have gone 12-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 1-2 in one-possession games.

UC Irvine is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 38.1% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Gauchos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summah Hanson is averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Marin is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.