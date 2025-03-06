UC Irvine faces UC Davis in conference matchup

UC Davis Aggies (18-10, 12-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-9, 13-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on UC Irvine in Big West action Thursday.

The Anteaters are 10-2 on their home court. UC Irvine scores 60.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 12-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is the Big West leader with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.3.

UC Irvine averages 60.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 55.3 UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tova Sabel is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Norris is averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.