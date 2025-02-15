UC Davis visits UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 20-point game

UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 9-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (21-4, 11-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays UC Davis after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 73-54 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Tritons have gone 9-2 at home. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Tait-Jones averaging 10.6.

The Aggies are 9-5 in Big West play. UC Davis is 7-7 against opponents with a winning record.

UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis scores 6.4 more points per game (69.0) than UCSD gives up to opponents (62.6).

The Tritons and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is shooting 57.7% and averaging 20.0 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ty Johnson is averaging 21.7 points and 2.4 steals for the Aggies. Pablo Tamba is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.