UC Davis visits Long Beach State after Johnson’s 21-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (12-10, 6-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-16, 3-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Long Beach State after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 73-66 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach have gone 3-6 at home. Long Beach State is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 6-5 in Big West play. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Long Beach State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UC Davis’ 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Leo DeBruhl is averaging 8.5 points for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.