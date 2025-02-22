UC Davis takes on CSU Northridge after Sabel’s 24-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (16-10, 10-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-20, 2-13 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits CSU Northridge after Tova Sabel scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 66-45 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 2-10 at home. CSU Northridge ranks fourth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 2.2.

The Aggies are 10-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Northridge averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.8 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is shooting 35.3% and averaging 9.1 points for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabel is averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.