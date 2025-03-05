UC Davis plays UC Irvine following Johnson’s 26-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (25-5, 15-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-14, 9-9 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UC Irvine after Ty Johnson scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 78-70 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 8-4 at home. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.9 assists per game led by Leo DeBruhl averaging 2.9.

The Anteaters have gone 15-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

UC Davis’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 41.4% and averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.