UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton following Epps’ 24-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-17, 3-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 8-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton after Nyla Epps scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 71-57 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies are 9-3 on their home court. UC Davis ranks fourth in college basketball with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 6.2.

The Titans have gone 3-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 27.8% from 3-point range.

UC Davis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.5 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 32.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.5 points for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.