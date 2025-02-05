UAPB visits Jackson State after Boyd’s 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-16, 1-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-11, 7-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Jackson State after Kristyna Boyd scored 20 points in UAPB’s 75-65 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Jackson State is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 1-8 in SWAC play. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Jackson State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB allows. UAPB’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

The Tigers and Golden Lions match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diaka Berete is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.6 points. Taleah Dilworth is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

D’Arrah Allen is averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Lions. Boyd is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.