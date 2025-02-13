UAPB takes on Alabama A&M, aims to stop 3-game slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-8, 8-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-18, 1-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB aims to stop its three-game slide when the Golden Lions play Alabama A&M.

The Golden Lions are 3-5 in home games. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alisha Wilson averaging 4.5.

UAPB averages 51.7 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 61.3 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of UAPB have averaged.

The Golden Lions and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.2 points. Wilson is averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.