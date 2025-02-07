UAPB plays Alcorn State for conference matchup

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-18, 1-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-17, 5-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Alcorn State in SWAC action Saturday.

The Braves have gone 3-2 at home. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Djahi Binet leads the Braves with 7.2 boards.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alcorn State scores 62.4 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 88.0 UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Alcorn State have averaged.

The Braves and Golden Lions face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is averaging 11 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Moore is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 78.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

