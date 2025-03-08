UAPB hosts Alcorn State after Binet’s 21-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (10-20, 10-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-24, 3-14 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits UAPB after Djahi Binet scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 72-64 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-7 in home games. UAPB has a 4-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves have gone 10-7 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks third in the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Binet averaging 3.3.

UAPB is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 37.9% and averaging 9.1 points for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points for the Braves. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.