UAPB faces Texas Southern after Allen’s 26-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-20, 1-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-12, 11-2 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Texas Southern after D’Arrah Allen scored 26 points in UAPB’s 68-63 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 8-2 in home games. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivejon Harris averaging 4.5.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-12 against SWAC opponents. UAPB ranks fifth in the SWAC allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Texas Southern scores 67.2 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 64.9 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 52.3 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 70.0 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Golden Lions meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida Belton is averaging 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Jailah Pelly is shooting 47.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.