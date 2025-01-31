UAPB faces Mississippi Valley State, looks to stop 12-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 1-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-15, 0-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB looks to end its 12-game skid when the Golden Lions take on Mississippi Valley State.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-4 at home. UAPB is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-7 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 1-9 when winning the turnover battle.

UAPB’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Golden Lions and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Pelly is averaging 7.4 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 10.4 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 7.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 0-10, averaging 48.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.