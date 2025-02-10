UAB visits Walker and East Carolina

UAB Blazers (15-8, 8-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-11, 5-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces UAB after C.J. Walker scored 28 points in East Carolina’s 80-79 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Pirates have gone 8-6 at home. East Carolina is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blazers are 8-2 against AAC opponents. UAB leads the AAC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 3.5.

East Carolina is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.2% UAB allows to opponents. UAB has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Blazers. Tony Toney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

