UAB visits Rice following Ennis’ 21-point performance

UAB Blazers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-14, 6-9 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on UAB after Dominique Ennis scored 21 points in Rice’s 57-55 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 10-4 at home. Rice has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 6-9 in conference games. UAB scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Rice’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Blazers face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Adams is averaging seven points and 7.4 rebounds for the Owls. Ennis is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Walsh is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Blazers. Jade Weathersby is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Blazers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.