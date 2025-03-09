UAB takes on Rice in AAC Tournament

Rice Owls (14-16, 7-11 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (16-14, 7-11 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and Rice meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Blazers are 7-11 against AAC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. UAB is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 7-11 in AAC play.

UAB averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 11.8 points for the Blazers. Tracey Bershers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

