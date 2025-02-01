UAB puts road win streak on the line against Tulane

UAB Blazers (14-7, 5-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-7, 6-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Blazers face Tulane.

The Green Wave are 8-3 on their home court. Tulane scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Blazers are 5-4 in AAC play. UAB is third in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 7.1.

Tulane’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 6.4 more points per game (70.2) than Tulane allows to opponents (63.8).

The Green Wave and Blazers face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Sneed is averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.