UAB plays South Florida after Lendeborg’s 22-point performance

South Florida Bulls (12-13, 5-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-9, 8-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts South Florida after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 82-75 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Blazers have gone 11-3 in home games. UAB is the AAC leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lendeborg averaging 3.5.

The Bulls are 5-7 in AAC play. South Florida averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UAB’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 75.9 points per game, 0.1 more than the 75.8 UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is averaging 12 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Jamille Reynolds is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.