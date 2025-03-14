UAB plays in AAC Tournament against the East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (19-13, 11-8 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (20-11, 13-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces East Carolina in the AAC Tournament.

The Blazers have gone 13-5 against AAC opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. UAB is the AAC leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 3.6.

The Pirates are 11-8 against AAC teams. East Carolina ranks ninth in the AAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by RJ Felton averaging 4.5.

UAB makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). East Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UAB gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pirates won 82-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. C.J. Walker led the Pirates with 29 points, and Lendeborg led the Blazers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Hayes is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.