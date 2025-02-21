UAB hosts Tulsa following Cartwright’s 23-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-13, 7-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-11, 6-8 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces UAB after Mady Cartwright scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 73-54 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers have gone 8-4 in home games. UAB is third in the AAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Journey Armstead averaging 4.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-7 against conference opponents. Tulsa is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAB averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blazers. Jade Weathersby is averaging 14.4 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.