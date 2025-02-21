Tynes, Maine Black Bears to visit Walsh, Binghamton Bearcats

Maine Black Bears (16-11, 8-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Tynes and Maine take on Gavin Walsh and Binghamton in America East play Saturday.

The Bearcats are 8-3 in home games. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Tymu Chenery averaging 7.2.

The Black Bears have gone 8-4 against America East opponents. Maine scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Binghamton makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Maine averages 71.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 71.3 Binghamton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chenery is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Walsh is averaging 12.4 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Tynes is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 steals for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

