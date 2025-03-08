Tu’ua and the Cal Baptist Lancers visit conference foe UT Arlington

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-17, 9-6 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-12, 9-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaiyah Tu’ua and Cal Baptist take on Avery Brittingham and UT Arlington in WAC action Saturday.

The Mavericks are 10-1 in home games. UT Arlington is third in the WAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Brittingham averaging 4.1.

The Lancers are 9-6 in WAC play. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.5 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.