Turner leads Harvard against Dartmouth after 24-point showing

Harvard Crimson (21-4, 10-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-18, 2-11 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Dartmouth after Harmoni Turner scored 24 points in Harvard’s 62-44 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Green are 3-10 in home games. Dartmouth is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson have gone 10-3 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard is second in the Ivy League scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Dartmouth is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Page is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Big Green. Nina Minicozzi is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elena Rodriguez is shooting 55.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 0-10, averaging 48.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.