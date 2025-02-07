Turner leads Harvard against Dartmouth after 20-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (8-12, 2-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (16-3, 5-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Dartmouth after Harmoni Turner scored 20 points in Harvard’s 72-60 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson have gone 8-1 at home. Harvard is third in the Ivy League with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Turner averaging 14.0.

The Big Green are 2-5 against Ivy League opponents.

Harvard averages 71.3 points, 11.9 more per game than the 59.4 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Harvard allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Crimson. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Victoria Page is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Big Green. Clare Meyer is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.