Turner leads Harvard against Dartmouth after 20-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (8-12, 2-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (16-3, 5-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Dartmouth after Harmoni Turner scored 20 points in Harvard’s 72-60 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 8-1 on their home court. Harvard averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Big Green are 2-5 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Harvard averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth scores 5.2 more points per game (58.1) than Harvard allows (52.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Crimson. Alayna Rocco is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victoria Page is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 15.9 points. Clare Meyer is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.