Turner leads Gonzaga against Pepperdine after 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-8, 7-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 2-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Pepperdine after Allie Turner scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 69-58 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 4-2 at home. Pepperdine gives up 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 15.8 assists per game led by Turner averaging 4.1.

Pepperdine averages 59.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 67.6 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Waves. Chloe Sotell is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Yvonne Ejim is averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Turner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.