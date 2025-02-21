Turner and Harvard host Brown

Harvard Crimson (19-3, 8-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-13, 4-6 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Brown after Harmoni Turner scored 22 points in Harvard’s 60-54 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Bears have gone 7-5 at home. Brown gives up 64.4 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Crimson have gone 8-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 15-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Brown averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Brown gives up.

The Bears and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 14.7 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.