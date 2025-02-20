Turner and Georgia host No. 7 LSU

Georgia Bulldogs (10-16, 2-10 SEC) at LSU Tigers (25-2, 10-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits No. 7 LSU after Trinity Turner scored 22 points in Georgia’s 84-55 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 17-0 on their home court. LSU is the SEC leader with 43.5 rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 14.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-10 in SEC play. Georgia is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

LSU makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Georgia has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Asia Avinger is averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Turner is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

