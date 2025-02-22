Turco and the Rider Broncs host conference foe Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-12, 10-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-19, 4-12 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Rider in MAAC action Saturday.

The Broncs have gone 3-9 in home games. Rider is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 10-5 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 65.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 64.3 Rider gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is averaging 14 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jo Raflo is averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.