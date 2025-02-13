Turco and the Rider Broncs host conference foe Iona

Iona Gaels (9-14, 7-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-16, 4-9 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Turco and Rider host Erin Leary and Iona in MAAC play Thursday.

The Broncs are 3-7 on their home court. Rider is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 7-6 in MAAC play. Iona is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Rider is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rider allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turco is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is averaging 9.8 points for the Gaels. Leary is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.