Tulsa visits Weathersby and UAB

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-13, 7-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (15-11, 6-8 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Tulsa after Jade Weathersby scored 21 points in UAB’s 80-71 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers are 8-4 on their home court.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-7 against conference opponents. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

UAB averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 67.5 points per game, 0.8 more than the 66.7 UAB allows.

The Blazers and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Blazers. Weathersby is averaging 14.4 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.