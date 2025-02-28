Tulsa visits Memphis following Boler’s 22-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-13, 9-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-20, 5-11 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Tulsa after TI’lan Boler scored 22 points in Memphis’ 91-79 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 6-8 in home games. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinzia Fulmore averaging 3.9.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 9-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hadley Periman averaging 6.8.

Memphis is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Tigers and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boler is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17 points. Tanyuel is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.