Tulsa plays Wichita State following Crawford’s 22-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-13, 10-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-20, 4-13 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Wichita State after Delanie Crawford scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 81-79 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Shockers are 7-8 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

Wichita State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Golden Hurricane face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Shockers. Princess Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games.

Crawford is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 11.7 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.