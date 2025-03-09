Tulsa plays in AAC Tournament against the Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (10-20, 5-14 AAC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-13, 11-7 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays in the AAC Tournament against Charlotte.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-7 against AAC opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Tulsa has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 5-14 against AAC teams. Charlotte is 4-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tulsa averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 59.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 64.8 Tulsa allows to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.4 points for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

