Tulsa plays conference foe Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-14, 3-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and Tulsa host Baba and Florida Atlantic in AAC play Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-6 at home. Tulsa is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls are 5-4 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 7.1.

Tulsa’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic scores 7.4 more points per game (81.1) than Tulsa gives up to opponents (73.7).

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13 points. Odom is shooting 55.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Owls. KyKy Tandy is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.