Tulsa hosts South Florida following Puisis’ 34-point game

South Florida Bulls (20-8, 13-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-13, 8-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Tulsa after Sammie Puisis scored 34 points in South Florida’s 80-70 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-4 at home. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kristol Ayson averaging 2.4.

The Bulls are 13-2 against conference opponents. South Florida averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Mama Dembele with 5.5.

Tulsa averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 66.7 points per game, 1.5 more than the 65.2 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Bulls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 10.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Carla Brito is averaging 8.9 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls. Puisis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.