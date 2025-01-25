Tulsa hosts Memphis after Hagemann’s 20-point outing

Memphis Tigers (4-13, 2-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-10, 3-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Tulsa after DeeDee Hagemann scored 20 points in Memphis’ 68-65 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-3 on their home court. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC scoring 69.2 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-4 in AAC play. Memphis allows 79.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 10.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Tanyuel is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

