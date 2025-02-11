Tulsa faces Temple on 4-game slide

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-10, 6-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa comes into the matchup against Temple as losers of four in a row.

The Owls are 10-0 in home games. Temple is third in the AAC scoring 80.8 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-8 in conference games. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Smikle averaging 2.2.

Temple scores 80.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 74.0 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 72.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.4 Temple allows.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 22.1 points for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Smikle is averaging 5.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Dwon Odom is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.