Tullis and the Houston Christian Huskies visit conference foe Northwestern State

Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 3-16 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-14, 10-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Northwestern State and Houston Christian meet on Saturday.

The Demons are 7-5 in home games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland scoring 62.3 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Huskies are 3-16 in conference games. Houston Christian has a 3-15 record against opponents above .500.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.2 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Vernell Atamah is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Erin Maguire is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Amy Cotton is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 47.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

