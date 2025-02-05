Tulane visits UTSA after Horton’s 23-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (12-10, 6-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Tulane after Raekwon Horton scored 23 points in UTSA’s 54-50 win against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Roadrunners are 6-3 in home games. UTSA has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave have gone 6-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

UTSA scores 77.9 points, 9.9 more per game than the 68.0 Tulane allows. Tulane averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11 points. Amir Spears is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 15 points and 4.5 assists. Kaleb Banks is averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.