Tulane visits East Carolina following Felton’s 27-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (17-12, 11-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (17-12, 9-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Tulane after RJ Felton scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 78-76 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Pirates are 11-6 on their home court. East Carolina scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Green Wave are 11-5 in conference play. Tulane is fifth in the AAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaleb Banks averaging 5.0.

East Carolina averages 76.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 69.3 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. C.J. Walker is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 15.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Green Wave. Gregg Glenn III is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.