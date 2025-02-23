Tulane visits Bell and Wichita State

Tulane Green Wave (15-11, 9-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (16-10, 6-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays Tulane after Xavier Bell scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 75-68 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Shockers have gone 10-4 in home games. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Green Wave are 9-4 against AAC opponents. Tulane scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Wichita State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Tulane averages 74.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 73.0 Wichita State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Shockers. A.J McGinnis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Banks is averaging 15.4 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.