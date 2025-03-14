Tulane plays in AAC Tournament against the Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-14, 11-8 AAC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (18-13, 12-6 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Florida Atlantic in the AAC Tournament.

The Green Wave have gone 12-6 against AAC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Tulane ranks second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Owls are 11-8 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is 9-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Tulane averages 74.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Tulane won 80-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Kaleb Banks led Tulane with 25 points, and Kaleb Glenn led Florida Atlantic with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Glenn is averaging 12.6 points for the Owls. KyKy Tandy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.