Tulane hosts South Florida in conference matchup

South Florida Bulls (20-10, 13-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 9-8 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sherese Pittman and Tulane host Carla Brito and South Florida in AAC play.

The Green Wave have gone 10-5 in home games. Tulane is second in the AAC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pittman averaging 5.5.

The Bulls have gone 13-4 against AAC opponents. South Florida is second in the AAC giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Tulane is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Bulls square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Green Wave. Kyren Whittington is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sammie Puisis averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Brito is averaging 11.1 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.